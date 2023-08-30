Previous
Ribeira Quente by swchappell
60 / 365

Ribeira Quente

The small village of Ribeira Quente, the home of most of my wife's Portuguese ancestors.

I'm way behind, but catching up, so no need to comment. This was from the end of August.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Steve Chappell

John Falconer ace
A beautiful sight and Well photographed.
November 13th, 2023  
