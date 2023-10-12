Sign up
Previous
64 / 365
Stateroom Surprise
We returned to our stateroom after a day of exploring the ship, and found this little plate of treats. I'm still catching up, this was in October.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Corinne C
ace
A very nice gesture
November 22nd, 2023
