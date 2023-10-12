Previous
Stateroom Surprise by swchappell
64 / 365

Stateroom Surprise

We returned to our stateroom after a day of exploring the ship, and found this little plate of treats. I'm still catching up, this was in October.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A very nice gesture
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise