Vanity by swillinbillyflynn
Vanity

I know it's a Ferarri.......... but this one really isn't pretty, I don't like it in that drab grey colour, not keen on the black alloys with the grey body, Hate those gaudy yellow brake callipers.

I suspect this is owned by someone who doesn't want to impress you with how beautiful it is, just how expensive it is.

And before anybody says I'm just jealous................. I should point out that I drive a very beautiful black and sparkly 5500cc Mercedes that will give this little drabster a run for it's money at the lights......... and I definitely wouldn't want to swap. :)

Swillin' Billy Fl...

@swillinbillyflynn
I returned to 365 in 2021 after a break of 14 months. Life just got too busy (fun but busy) If you are interested, here...
