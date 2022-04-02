Vanity

I know it's a Ferarri.......... but this one really isn't pretty, I don't like it in that drab grey colour, not keen on the black alloys with the grey body, Hate those gaudy yellow brake callipers.



I suspect this is owned by someone who doesn't want to impress you with how beautiful it is, just how expensive it is.



And before anybody says I'm just jealous................. I should point out that I drive a very beautiful black and sparkly 5500cc Mercedes that will give this little drabster a run for it's money at the lights......... and I definitely wouldn't want to swap. :)



