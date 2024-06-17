View from the main stage Saturday night.

We have just got back from performing at the Falmouth Shanty Festival. What a great weekend, four great gigs with very enthusiastic audiences.



Three.... yes Three encores on Saturday night.



We are more of a rock band than a shanty band if the truth were told, but the Falmouth shanty crowd seem to have taken us to their hearts...........



And we raised £1,500 of the £13,000 total, raised at the event for the RNLI over the course of the weekend, so every one's a winner.



Absolutely knackered, a bit of R&R is required now. 😴💤