View from the main stage Saturday night. by swillinbillyflynn
View from the main stage Saturday night.

We have just got back from performing at the Falmouth Shanty Festival. What a great weekend, four great gigs with very enthusiastic audiences.

Three.... yes Three encores on Saturday night.

We are more of a rock band than a shanty band if the truth were told, but the Falmouth shanty crowd seem to have taken us to their hearts...........

And we raised £1,500 of the £13,000 total, raised at the event for the RNLI over the course of the weekend, so every one's a winner.

Absolutely knackered, a bit of R&R is required now. 😴💤
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

@swillinbillyflynn
Susan Wakely ace
Looks a great crowd.
June 17th, 2024  
