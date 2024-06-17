Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1262
View from the main stage Saturday night.
We have just got back from performing at the Falmouth Shanty Festival. What a great weekend, four great gigs with very enthusiastic audiences.
Three.... yes Three encores on Saturday night.
We are more of a rock band than a shanty band if the truth were told, but the Falmouth shanty crowd seem to have taken us to their hearts...........
And we raised £1,500 of the £13,000 total, raised at the event for the RNLI over the course of the weekend, so every one's a winner.
Absolutely knackered, a bit of R&R is required now. 😴💤
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4038
photos
138
followers
160
following
345% complete
View this month »
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shanty
,
falmouth
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks a great crowd.
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close