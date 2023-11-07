Sign up
Previous
Photo 1041
My New Studio Assistant
Not sure how much use she is going to be, but it didn't take her long to lay claim to the comfy chair.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3815
photos
136
followers
153
following
285% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
6th November 2023 7:07pm
Tags
studio
,
cat
,
assistant
,
lia
Kitty Hawke
ace
It's a takeover !!!
November 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
She'll play hunt the mouse!
November 7th, 2023
