Our next mission by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1257

Our next mission

Now we have the Album launched.

Our next mission is The Falmouth International Shanty Festival, next weekend.

We have 4 gigs to do.

Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.

Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel

Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square

Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden

This is a shot from our mainstage set at last year's festival. We hope the weather is not too bad and we manage to pull this sort of crowd again. 😁
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke ace
haha..............course we can !
June 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great crowd.
June 10th, 2024  
