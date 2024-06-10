Our next mission

Now we have the Album launched.



Our next mission is The Falmouth International Shanty Festival, next weekend.



We have 4 gigs to do.



Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.



Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel



Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square



Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden



This is a shot from our mainstage set at last year's festival. We hope the weather is not too bad and we manage to pull this sort of crowd again. 😁