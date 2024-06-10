Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Our next mission
Now we have the Album launched.
Our next mission is The Falmouth International Shanty Festival, next weekend.
We have 4 gigs to do.
Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.
Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel
Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square
Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden
This is a shot from our mainstage set at last year's festival. We hope the weather is not too bad and we manage to pull this sort of crowd again. 😁
10th June 2024
Tags
pirates
,
shanty
,
fest
,
falmouth
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha..............course we can !
June 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great crowd.
June 10th, 2024
