Setting Sail

Off to Falmouth in the morning. Four gigs for the Pirates of St. Piran crew over the weekend as Part of the Falmouth International Shanty Festival.



If you are in the area, do come and join us. We will be performing at the following venues.



Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.



Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel



Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square



Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden



Internet my a bit sketchy so I'll see you all when we get back.