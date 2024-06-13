Sign up
Previous
Photo 1259
Setting Sail
Off to Falmouth in the morning. Four gigs for the Pirates of St. Piran crew over the weekend as Part of the Falmouth International Shanty Festival.
If you are in the area, do come and join us. We will be performing at the following venues.
Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.
Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel
Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square
Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden
Internet my a bit sketchy so I'll see you all when we get back.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4035
photos
138
followers
160
following
344% complete
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Tags
festival
,
pirates
,
shanty
,
falmouth
Diana
ace
A stunning image, wishing you a great attendance and loads of fun :-)
June 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Superb!
June 13th, 2024
