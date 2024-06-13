Previous
Setting Sail by swillinbillyflynn
Setting Sail

Off to Falmouth in the morning. Four gigs for the Pirates of St. Piran crew over the weekend as Part of the Falmouth International Shanty Festival.

If you are in the area, do come and join us. We will be performing at the following venues.

Friday 8.30pm At the Palacio Lounge on The Moor.

Saturday 2.30pm On the Working Boat Stage at the Greenbank Hotel

Saturday 10pm Headlining on the main stage in Events Square

Sunday 1.30pm At Five Degrees West in the cyder garden

Internet my a bit sketchy so I'll see you all when we get back.
Diana ace
A stunning image, wishing you a great attendance and loads of fun :-)
June 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Superb!
June 13th, 2024  
