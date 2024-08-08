Previous
A few shots from the Cropredy music festival by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1316

A few shots from the Cropredy music festival

Baskery, Three sisters from Sweden, with voices like angels and fabulous music. Never seen them before, but I was very impressed. Hope to see them again sometime soon. :)

Check them out here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XbiB3OAhk4
