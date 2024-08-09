Previous
A few shots from the Cropredy music festival by swillinbillyflynn
A few shots from the Cropredy music festival

Dear old Rick Wakeman. Always good value for money. Funny and entertaining. Particularly the dueling synth axes section with his son. It really was a proud father and son moment.
9th August 2024

Swillin' Billy Flynn

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
