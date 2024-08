People often ask me who my favourite guitarist is.... expecting me to say someone like Hendrix, Gilmour, Clapton, etc.They are always a little surprised when I say Richard Thompson. He really is my guitar hero.Who I hear some of you ask.....Have a listen here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdrpCIpMQkI One of our finest singers, songwriters and guitarists. He is now 75 and still wowing audiences all over the world.It is hard to imaging a 75 year old bloke with an acoustic guitar standing in front of an audience of 25,000 people, and a hush comes over the crowd. you can hear a pin drop. He is such a musical presence, and just owns and captivates the audience for 90 minutes.Yeah OK, I'm a bit of a fan boy..........😁