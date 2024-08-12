Sign up
Photo 1316
Give me a line
And I'll step over it. Boundaries are there to be tested. 😁
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
26th July 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shoe
,
line
,
boundaries
,
tested
Maggiemae
ace
This must have been you as a young boy as well!
August 12th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@maggiemae
Oh yes indeed, and I haven't changed much since then. :)
August 12th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Your shoes are beautifully shined!
August 12th, 2024
