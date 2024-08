In a world of her own

I find it quite fascinating that if you don't move out of their way, People engrossed and absorbed in their mobile phones will often literally walk right into you. Although this lass looked quite sturdy, so I stepped aside to avoid sudden impact



I think it's really rather rude to be honest. It's hard enough dealing with your own shit, when you are out shopping, without having to bob and weave between hypnotised phone users.