The Secret life of mannequins #66

Poor Desdemona, she is beginning to wonder if she will ever be allowed to retire.



She started life as a mannequin in a Victorian milliner's shop in 1843, and has soldiered on for the past 184 years. Sadly the quality of hats she gets to model, has gone rapidly down hill in recent years.



But despite being a bit old, battered and rough round the edges.......... and her beauty being a little faded, She still puts on a brave face and gets on with her life.



I know just how she feels. 😁