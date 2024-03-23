Previous
Next
Cattle and Oil by swwoman
205 / 365

Cattle and Oil

This is SO Oklahoma with it's oil industry and cattle population...
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Salt Water Woman

@swwoman
Have been taking "pictures" all my life but decided, when we retired 5 years ago, to up the game and actually become a photographer.. ...
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise