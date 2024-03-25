Previous
A Touch of Spring by swwoman
A Touch of Spring

Gotta love tulips..
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Salt Water Woman

@swwoman
Have been taking "pictures" all my life but decided, when we retired 5 years ago, to up the game and actually become a photographer.. ...
Madeleine Pennock
Rather lovely image that caught my eye! If it was mine, I would just crop down past that light line at the top that is pulling the eye away. I think the composition of the tulips with the other small flowers are delightful!
March 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
The tulips are really catching my eyes! Beautiful
March 25th, 2024  
