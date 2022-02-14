Previous
02-14 - Clouds by talmon
46 / 365

02-14 - Clouds

No rain today. Only windy. Aren't this the type of clouds the Dutch painters are famous for? Capturing it in a camera is easier than using paint.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
