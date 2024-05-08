Previous
05-08 - Fair by talmon
Photo 702

05-08 - Fair

At the fair in Genk, Belgium. We had an assignment of our photography course to do a series of photo's This one was outside the assignment, but I likes the atmosphere. It was taken at 9:30 in the evening.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Jan Talmon

