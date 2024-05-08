Sign up
Photo 702
05-08 - Fair
At the fair in Genk, Belgium. We had an assignment of our photography course to do a series of photo's This one was outside the assignment, but I likes the atmosphere. It was taken at 9:30 in the evening.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
8th May 2024 8:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
