05-04 - remembering the deaths

I should have posted these earlier. I took these on May 4th, the day we remember those who didn't survive WWII. In several cities in the Netherlands, one has place these "Stolpersteine" in front of the houses where jews lived before the were deported and killed in the concentration camps. On may 4th a couple was cleaning these stones in Roermond and places flowers to remember those who were deported. In Roermond there are 85 of such stones in front of 29 houses.