05-21 - Daniëlle van Zadelhoff by talmon
21 / 365

05-21 - Daniëlle van Zadelhoff

This photo was taken by me, but of a photograph made by Daniëlle van Zadelhoff. She bought her first camera in 2013 and now has exhibitions all over the world. She is a master with light, like Rembrandt. I saw her exhibition in Harderwijk, so for the Dutch who see this before the 26th of May you still have the opportunity to see this exhibition yourself. It was worth the 2-hour drive from the south of the Netherlands to Harderwijk. And for the non-Dutch, I encourage you to look for her work in the internet. She has an instagram and Facebook account.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
