17 / 365
02-17 - ThorPark
Setting up the camera makes a nice portrait as well.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
17th February 2024 1:11pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
