Previous
Photo 705
05-21 - All colors allowed
At a parking lot in Harderwijk. Our car is the right one. Little pun intended: our is the only electric one, connected to the charging station (indeed the right one in the row).
21st May 2024
21st May 24
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
870
photos
30
followers
36
following
193% complete
698
699
700
701
702
703
704
705
699
146
700
701
702
703
704
705
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st May 2024 12:53pm
Privacy
Public
Dorothy
ace
I do like white for my car.
May 21st, 2024
