03-06 - Detail of sculpture in our front garden. by talmon
66 / 365

03-06 - Detail of sculpture in our front garden.

A sculpture made of CorTen steel. B&W. The light spots are from the sun passing through a hedge.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
