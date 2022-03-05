Previous
03-05 - Iron Rhine by talmon
65 / 365

03-05 - Iron Rhine

An abandoned rail track in our national park Meinweg. It connected Belgium with Germany. There are people in those countries that would like to see it revived. But there is opposition in the region.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
17% complete

