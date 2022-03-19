Previous
Next
03-19 - Episcopal Archives by talmon
79 / 365

03-19 - Episcopal Archives

The building for the episcopal archives in Roermond, NL. Tried it in B&W, but then you loose the different colors in the stones. Lost a little on the left side by getting the building straight up.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise