81 / 365
03-21 - Red Poppy
I had something different in mind, but I saw a few reds today. So I decided to join. These poppies are attached to a tree close to a memorial for a RAF fighter that crashed nearby the site of the memorial in WW II.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
@talmon
81
photos
7
followers
7
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
Views
2
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro
21st March 2022 10:38am
#red
,
#poppy
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 21st, 2022
