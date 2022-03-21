Previous
Next
03-21 - Red Poppy by talmon
81 / 365

03-21 - Red Poppy

I had something different in mind, but I saw a few reds today. So I decided to join. These poppies are attached to a tree close to a memorial for a RAF fighter that crashed nearby the site of the memorial in WW II.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise