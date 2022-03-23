Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
83 / 365
03-23 - House building
We have a housing problem in the Netherlands. Too much demand, only a few available for high prices. This may be a way out. Monday only the foundations were there. This is the last wall panel that is put in place for this two houses for seniors.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
85
photos
7
followers
8
following
22% complete
View this month »
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Latest from all albums
78
79
80
1
81
2
82
83
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2022 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#prefab
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close