03-23 - House building by talmon
83 / 365

03-23 - House building

We have a housing problem in the Netherlands. Too much demand, only a few available for high prices. This may be a way out. Monday only the foundations were there. This is the last wall panel that is put in place for this two houses for seniors.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
