05-18 -Center of Arts by talmon
139 / 365

05-18 -Center of Arts

Going to the theater part 2: Storm by Leina Roebana in Helmond. Across the theater - which is in the church to the left - is this Center of Arts.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Jan Talmon

