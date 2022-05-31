Sign up
152 / 365
05-31 - Color wheel
Not a bad approach. I'm a little in a hurry today. We get people for diner and I'm the cook. Otherwise, I would have spend half an hour more to get yellow on top and a neat circle in the middle.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
163
photos
8
followers
11
following
Tags
colorwheel
