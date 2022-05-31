Previous
05-31 - Color wheel by talmon
152 / 365

05-31 - Color wheel

Not a bad approach. I'm a little in a hurry today. We get people for diner and I'm the cook. Otherwise, I would have spend half an hour more to get yellow on top and a neat circle in the middle.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
