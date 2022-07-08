Sign up
190 / 365
07-08 - In case you can't read the text._
These glasses were just waiting there to be collected by the owner. Two hours later, whey were still there.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
211
photos
9
followers
12
following
52% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
8th July 2022 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
