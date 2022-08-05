Sign up
218 / 365
Next
218 / 365
08-05 - Corn
Another close-up. A leave a corn plant. Turned it into B&W to enhance it's texture.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
1
1
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
249
photos
9
followers
12
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
29
214
30
31
215
216
217
218
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th August 2022 11:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
corn
Milanie
ace
I really like this - what a nice conversion to b&w it made - wouldn't have guessed it as the corn plant unless you mentioned it. Very nice details.
August 5th, 2022
