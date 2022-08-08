Previous
08-08 - Watching the sky by talmon
221 / 365

08-08 - Watching the sky

I wanted to try something in the evening. This mermaid in our garden was looking to the stars. Amazing what an iPhone can capture.
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
