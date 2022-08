08-28 - Comtemplation

Close to where we live there is the Maharishi European Research University (MERU). Build at a place where there was cloister. It is located in forest area. In the vicinity there also a small chapel with a graveyard of the monks and some civilians and an Norwegian pilot who was shot down during WWII. Close that that chapel there is also a little shrine in the woods dedicated to Maria. A little behind this shrine there is this Buddha. A real place for contemplation.