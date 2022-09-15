Previous
09-15 - LZR by talmon
09-15 - LZR

A part of the hospital in Roermond. This hospital has been renovated and expanded in the last year or two. This is a new building of the complex.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
MamaBec ace
Interesting design.
September 16th, 2022  
