259 / 365
09-15 - LZR
A part of the hospital in Roermond. This hospital has been renovated and expanded in the last year or two. This is a new building of the complex.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
hospital
MamaBec
ace
Interesting design.
September 16th, 2022
