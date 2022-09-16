Previous
09-16 - The lonely one by talmon
260 / 365

09-16 - The lonely one

While most of our Annabelles have taken on their autumn colors, a new one popped up shining.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
MamaBec ace
Nicely captured.
September 16th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 16th, 2022  
