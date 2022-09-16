Sign up
260 / 365
09-16 - The lonely one
While most of our Annabelles have taken on their autumn colors, a new one popped up shining.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Tags
annabelle
MamaBec
ace
Nicely captured.
September 16th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 16th, 2022
