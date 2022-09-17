Previous
09-17 - Elfia
09-17 - Elfia

Spend all afternoon and part of the evening at the Elfia Festival. Lots of people dressed in fantasy cloths, food and drink trucks and a fair with fantasy stuff. Still processing the photo's.
17th September 2022

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
