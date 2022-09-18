Previous
Next
09-18 - Vera by talmon
262 / 365

09-18 - Vera

Record low temp on 18th of September. Vera decided to seek the fire plate the enjoy the heat.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise