267 / 365
09-23 - Berries
Small berries of the Virginia creeper.
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
berries
