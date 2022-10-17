Previous
10-17 - Animal farm by talmon
291 / 365

10-17 - Animal farm

We found this foursome in a box. We renovated our hallway and there they will find a new home. The cat still needs to clean herself.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

Jan Talmon
Mags ace
What a lovely little collection!
October 18th, 2022  
