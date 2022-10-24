Previous
Next
10-24 - Mandela by talmon
298 / 365

10-24 - Mandela

I tried yesterday to create a mandala, but when I tried to save it, Photoshop started to complain about working memory. Solved this problem today, but post this as the contribution for yesterday
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Splendid creation!!!
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise