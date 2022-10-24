Sign up
298 / 365
10-24 - Mandela
I tried yesterday to create a mandala, but when I tried to save it, Photoshop started to complain about working memory. Solved this problem today, but post this as the contribution for yesterday
24th October 2022
24th Oct 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
5th October 2022 3:13pm
Tags
photoshop
mandala
Mags
ace
Splendid creation!!!
October 25th, 2022
