299 / 365
10-25 - Eames
Looking for some strong graphical images. One should know from whit this is a detail.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
25th October 2022 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
chair
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
October 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
A lovely curve and layered tones.
October 25th, 2022
