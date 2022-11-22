Previous
11-22 - Rose by talmon
327 / 365

11-22 - Rose

Before the roses were put on the compost heap, I had another go at them.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Beautiful tones and textures.
November 22nd, 2022  
