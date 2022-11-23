Previous
Next
11-23 - Theater Heerlen by talmon
328 / 365

11-23 - Theater Heerlen

We went to the theater in Heerlen for a performance of the NDT1 (Dutch Dance Theater 1 - the prima donna group of NDT). Excellent dancing. In the Theater there are two galleries with mannequins This is one of them.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise