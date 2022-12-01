Previous
Next
12-01 - hydrangea by talmon
335 / 365

12-01 - hydrangea

Another High-key photo. It was cloudy. I over exposed the sky to get it as white as possible.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise