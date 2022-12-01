Sign up
335 / 365
12-01 - hydrangea
Another High-key photo. It was cloudy. I over exposed the sky to get it as white as possible.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
1st December 2022 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
hydrangea
