Previous
Next
12-02 - Light in dark days by talmon
336 / 365

12-02 - Light in dark days

No inspiration today. It is cloudy & cold outside. Looked for some light in house.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise