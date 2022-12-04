Previous
Next
12-04 - Christmas tree ornamentation by talmon
338 / 365

12-04 - Christmas tree ornamentation

There is always a place for an angle in the Christmas tree.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Looks antique
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise