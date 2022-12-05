Sign up
339 / 365
12-05 - Not seeing sharp
Out of focus on purpose. Many lights in a small (45 cm) Christmas tree.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
5th December 2022 5:45pm
Tags
blur
