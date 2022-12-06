Previous
12-06 - ECI by talmon
340 / 365

12-06 - ECI

In the ECI "Culture Factory" there is also a bistro. Apparently they will be using the ground floor exhibition space for some seasonal activities. Normally you will find art here, but now a sign of the bistro and a Christmas tree.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
A very pretty tree!
December 6th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Nicely composed
December 6th, 2022  
