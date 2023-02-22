Sign up
Photo 418
02-22 - Symmetry
A cyclist and pedestrian bridge over the river Roer in the Melicker Ohe.
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
