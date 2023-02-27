02-27 - Dirty glas

Saturday we were at kasteel Ruurlo. It is an art museum, mainly with paintings of Willink and dresses of his muze designed by Fong Leng. Now there is an exhibition of work of Lynne Leegte. She makes beautiful, delicate sculptures of albast. E.g. a napkin and books. She also has photos taken through glass covers with vaseline of through a container with olive oil. I tried the vaseline. My piece of glass was too smal to bring it close to the object. So the vaseline only blurred the image, but its structure is not visible. Later this week another try.