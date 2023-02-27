Previous
Next
02-27 - Dirty glas by talmon
Photo 423

02-27 - Dirty glas

Saturday we were at kasteel Ruurlo. It is an art museum, mainly with paintings of Willink and dresses of his muze designed by Fong Leng. Now there is an exhibition of work of Lynne Leegte. She makes beautiful, delicate sculptures of albast. E.g. a napkin and books. She also has photos taken through glass covers with vaseline of through a container with olive oil. I tried the vaseline. My piece of glass was too smal to bring it close to the object. So the vaseline only blurred the image, but its structure is not visible. Later this week another try.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise