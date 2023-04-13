Previous
Next
04-13 - B&W by talmon
Photo 468

04-13 - B&W

Better weather today. Also the best trees are those in the garden of your neighbors. Due to the strong lights the white blossoms turned out black, but some nice rim-light.
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
128% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Works well in monochrome
April 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise