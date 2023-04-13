Sign up
Photo 468
04-13 - B&W
Better weather today. Also the best trees are those in the garden of your neighbors. Due to the strong lights the white blossoms turned out black, but some nice rim-light.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Tags
blossom
Peter Dulis
Works well in monochrome
April 13th, 2023
